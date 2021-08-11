PGGM Investments Sells 195,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 2.04% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $119,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 158,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,012. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.