PGGM Investments Sells 306,705 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 306,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Oracle were worth $89,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 50.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,983,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

