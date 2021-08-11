PGGM Investments Sells 53,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.94% of Digital Realty Trust worth $398,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 39,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

DLR stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,214. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

