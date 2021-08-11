PGGM Investments Sells 9,685 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,391,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $226.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,207. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

