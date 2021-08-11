PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.28% of Dell Technologies worth $216,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,709.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. 1,230,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

