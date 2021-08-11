PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,981 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $105,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 6,939,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

