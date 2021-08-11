PGGM Investments Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 167,010 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $85,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

