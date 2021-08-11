PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,502 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Shares of NYSE:A remained flat at $$156.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

