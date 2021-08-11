Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,598 shares of company stock worth $6,252,867. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHAT opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.