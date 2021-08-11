Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 48,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,652. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,002,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,739,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,598 shares of company stock worth $6,252,867 in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

