Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

PECO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,098. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

