Phoenix Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 24.10 (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PHNX stock traded down GBX 15.45 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 684.55 ($8.94). 1,870,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,324. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market cap of £6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.45.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.