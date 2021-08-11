PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $21,199.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

PHX stock remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 203,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.