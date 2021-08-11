Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.50

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.25), with a volume of 859619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.25).

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.26 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

