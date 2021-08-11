PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $166,186.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,306,938 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

