Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,751. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.