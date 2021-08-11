Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,222,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.22. 141,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,875. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.16.

