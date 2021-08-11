PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

