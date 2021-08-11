Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 2,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

