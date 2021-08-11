Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

