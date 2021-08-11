Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vimeo in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

VMEO opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

