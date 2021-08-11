Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.52

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.52 and last traded at $141.75, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.31.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth about $10,045,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

