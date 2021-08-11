Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

