Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $3.90 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $723.33 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00008354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,373,933 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

