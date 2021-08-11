PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $788.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,621,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

