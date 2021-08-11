Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 31,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.