Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 31,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

