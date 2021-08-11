Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

