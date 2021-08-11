Pizza Price Reaches $0.0524 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $3,975.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001476 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $795.26 or 0.01740089 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.