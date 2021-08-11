Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Planet Fitness worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

