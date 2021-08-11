PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.58 million and $4.25 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00886397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00112627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043153 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

