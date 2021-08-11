PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 16888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

