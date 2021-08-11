PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.03% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
PLBY traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04.
In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
