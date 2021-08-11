PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

PLBY traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

