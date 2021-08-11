PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLBY Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.