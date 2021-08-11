PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 10.9% Following Weak Earnings

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 26,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,685,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLBY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

