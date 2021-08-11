Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.