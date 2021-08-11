PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) is Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,342 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.86% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,984 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 355,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,085. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

