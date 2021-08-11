PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of PNM Resources worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

