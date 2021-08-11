Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.44 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $809,360.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

