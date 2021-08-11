Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.71

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.71 and traded as low as C$45.01. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$46.35, with a volume of 29,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.71.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5797094 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

