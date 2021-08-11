Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $152,856.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $134.63 or 0.00293888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.