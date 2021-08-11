PolypuX Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $58,523.26 and $218,651.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.90 or 1.00214487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00869481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

