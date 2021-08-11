Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €100.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.06 ($123.60).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €89.58 ($105.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €93.25. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

