Portion Market Capitalization Hits $6.03 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Portion has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $24,302.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

