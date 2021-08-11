Porvair (LON:PRV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $690.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 15723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646 ($8.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £318.57 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

