Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Poshmark updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 over the last ninety days.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

