Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $30.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 15,793 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

