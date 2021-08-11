Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Post by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Post by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

