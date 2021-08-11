Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

