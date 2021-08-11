Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWCDF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,964. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

