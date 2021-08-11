Power Co. of Canada to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

TSE:POW opened at C$41.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.65. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$42.20. The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

